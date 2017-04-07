Truck drives into crowd on Stockholm street, injuries reported (UPDATING 2)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

Trend:

The latest on the truck incident in Stockholm, Sweden

17:35 (GMT +4) A vehicle has driven into people on a street in central Stockholm, said Swedish police, BBC reports.

A number of people are reported to be injured, the police said.

The incident took place on Drottninggatan (Queen Street), one of the city's major pedestrian streets.

Witnesses told local media they have seen people on the ground.

17:19 (GMT +4) Several people are injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on one of Stockholm's main shopping streets, Sweden’s The Local reports.

Story still developing