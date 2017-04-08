China president's plane stops in Alaska after Trump visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping was able to take in views Friday night of the natural beauty that Alaska has to offer. The state's governor hopes this will lead to an increased appetite in the world's most populous nation for more natural resources from Alaska, AP reported.

Xi requested time with Gov. Bill Walker Friday night as the Chinese delegation's plane made a refueling stop in Alaska's largest city following meetings with President Donald Trump in Florida. His wife and the Chinese delegation stepped off the Boeing 747 and were greeted by Walker, his wife and several dignitaries.

The visitors and their hosts drove off in a line of SUVs, limos and other vehicles in 40-degree weather under blue skies.

The sightseeing tour will include a stop at Beluga Point, a pullout on the scenic Seward Highway about 15 miles south of Anchorage.