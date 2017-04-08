Turkmenistan names director of Garlyk mining plant

2017-04-08 09:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 8

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has appointed Rustam Khamraev as director general of the Garlyk Mining and Processing Plant.

The Garlyk Mining and Processing Plant is the Central Asia’s largest industrial complex with a capacity of 1.4 million tons of potash fertilizers per year.

The complex, worth over $1 billion, is expected to meet the demands of the Turkmen agriculture as well as exports to the world markets.