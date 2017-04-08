Iranian president inaugurates car plant

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has inaugurated Farda car manufacturing plant in the central province of Semnan.

According to the president, private sector has invested in the plant and it is expected to produce 100,000 Samand cars per year, the government’s official news website reported.

According to the report, the plant is linked to the giant car manufacturer of IranKhodro but private sector will operate the new plant.

Iran’s car output reached 1.165 million units in 2016 indicating an 18.6-percent rise versus 2015, which, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), appears to be the highest rate of growth in output among car manufacturers in the world.