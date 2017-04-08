Armenians break ceasefire with Azerbaijan using machine guns

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 120 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Apr. 8.

The Armenian army was using large-caliber machine guns.

The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Gushchu Ayrim, Gaymagli and Bala Jafarli villages of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district and in the Vazashen village of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located in the Aghdam, Aghbulag and Munjuglu villages of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army underwent fire from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Javahirli villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Gorgan, Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.