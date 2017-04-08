Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-04-08 12:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0213 manats, or 1.25 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.71598 AZN/USD.

The official exchange rate for March 20-24 was not set due to holidays.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate March 27 1.7201 April 3 1.7244 March 28 1.7201 April 4 1.7244 March 29 1.7220 April 5 1.714 March 30 1.7238 April 6 1.714 March 31 1.7244 April 7 1.7031 Average weekly 1.72208 Average weekly 1.71598

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0282 manats or 1.6 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.83088 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate March 27 1.8654 April 3 1.8417 March 28 1.8691 April 4 1.8401 March 29 1.8623 April 5 1.8295 March 30 1.8536 April 6 1.8296 March 31 1.8407 April 7 1.8135 Average weekly 1.85822 Average weekly 1.83088

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0008 manats or 2.7 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.03046 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate March 27 0.0302 April 3 0.0307 March 28 0.0303 April 4 0.0307 March 29 0.0302 April 5 0.0306 March 30 0.0304 April 6 0.0304 March 31 0.0307 April 7 0.0299 Average weekly 0.03036 Average weekly 0.03046

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0051 manats or 1.069 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.47372 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate March 27 0.4771 April 3 0.4747 March 28 0.4761 April 4 0.4732 March 29 0.4708 April 5 0.4667 March 30 0.4726 April 6 0.4615 March 31 0.4720 April 7 0.4562 Average weekly 0.47372 Average weekly 0.46646

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 13.4865 manats or 0.6 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2144.28466 manats.