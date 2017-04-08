AZ EN RU TR

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-04-08

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0213 manats, or 1.25 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.71598 AZN/USD.

The official exchange rate for March 20-24 was not set due to holidays.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

March 27

1.7201

April 3

1.7244

March 28

1.7201

April 4

1.7244

March 29

1.7220

April 5

1.714

March 30

1.7238

April 6

1.714

March 31

1.7244

April 7

1.7031

Average weekly

1.72208

Average weekly

1.71598

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0282 manats or 1.6 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.83088 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

March 27

1.8654

April 3

1.8417

March 28

1.8691

April 4

1.8401

March 29

1.8623

April 5

1.8295

March 30

1.8536

April 6

1.8296

March 31

1.8407

April 7

1.8135

Average weekly

1.85822

Average weekly

1.83088

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0008 manats or 2.7 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.03046 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

March 27

0.0302

April 3

0.0307

March 28

0.0303

April 4

0.0307

March 29

0.0302

April 5

0.0306

March 30

0.0304

April 6

0.0304

March 31

0.0307

April 7

0.0299

Average weekly

0.03036

Average weekly

0.03046

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0051 manats or 1.069 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.47372 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

March 27

0.4771

April 3

0.4747

March 28

0.4761

April 4

0.4732

March 29

0.4708

April 5

0.4667

March 30

0.4726

April 6

0.4615

March 31

0.4720

April 7

0.4562

Average weekly

0.47372

Average weekly

0.46646

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 13.4865 manats or 0.6 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2144.28466 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

March 27

2145.8248

April 3

2146.6193

March 28

2163.1118

April 4

2150.7579

March 29

2164.9845

April 5

2155.6121

March 30

2156.6462

April 6

2135.3012

March 31

2153.4307

April 7

2133.1328

Average weekly

2156.7996

Average weekly

2144.28466

