Azerbaijani official: Situation in int'l arena has become tenser

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

Regrettably, the situation in the international arena has become tenser ushering a new phase, Novruz Mammadov, deputy head of Azerbaijani presidential administration, chief of the administration’s foreign relations department, tweeted Apr. 8.

“Key international players come up with statements, propositions and appeals to no avail,” said Mammadov.

“The parties fail to strike accord and ensure dialogue. Yet the reasons for such a situation and the extent of danger are clear,” he added.