Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Shahdag National Park (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva has visited the Shahdag National Park in Ismayilli District of Azerbaijan.

She viewed a construction site of a bison reintroduction center, which will be built under a joint project of the IDEA Public Union, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and WWF Azerbaijan.

The complex will cover an area of 30 hectares.

