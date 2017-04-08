Azerbaijan suspends issuing migration cards to foreigners

2017-04-08 14:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan has temporarily suspended the issuance of migration cards intended for controlling the period of temporary stay of foreigners and stateless persons without visa, said Ali Huseynli, head of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Legal Policy and State Building Committee.

He made the remarks at a session of the committee.

Huseynli noted that in this regard, the introduction of the earlier proposed amendments to the Migration Code of Azerbaijan has been temporarily suspended.

In accordance with the earlier proposed amendments to the Migration Code, foreigners and stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan without visa, were supposed to fill in the migration card and hand it over along with their IDs and other documents when passing through checkpoints at the state border of Azerbaijan.