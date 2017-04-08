Rouhani calls for forming fact-finding committee on Syria

2017-04-08 15:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, Apr. 8

By Mehdi Sepahvand, Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that an international fact-finding committee should be formed to investigate the issue of chemical weapon usage in Syria.

Rouhani made the remarks in a conference in Tehran Apr. 8 in reaction to the US attack on a Syrian airbase, Trend correspondent reported from the event.

He underlined that, however, “unfair individuals” should not be member to the committee and the committee should not be headed by the US.

Neutral countries should investigate whether a chemical weapon was used, and if used, its source should be found, Rouhani said.

The United States military launched 59 missiles during the early hours of April 7, targeting an airbase in Syria. The strike was the Pentagon's first direct attack against Syria since the beginning of the conflict in 2011. On President Donald Trump’s order, the US launched the strike on the Syrian airfield in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack in the town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib province earlier this week. Damascus has categorically denied carrying out a chemical attack.

Rouhani further said that Syria’s chemical weapons were destroyed two years ago according to the UN officials.

The source of the claim that chemical weapons exist in Syria should be made clear, Rouhani added.

He slammed the US attack on the Syrian airbase, saying that while the issue is not clear yet, the US attacked the Syrian airbase and killed innocent people.

Rouhani also said “all terrorists in Syria are celebrating the US attack.”