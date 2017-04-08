Turkmen president, Nicklaus Design’s head talk Ashgabat golf course project

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 8

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Jack Nicklaus, head of Nicklaus Design, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported.

Nicklaus confirmed his readiness to provide all possible support to the development of golf in Turkmenistan.

He informed President Berdimuhamedov about the progress of a project to construct a golf course in Ashgabat, which will have conditions meeting global standards for holding golf competitions.

Taking note of recommendations and proposals of President Berdimuhamedov, the businessman assured that all wishes of the Turkmen side will be taken into account and Niklaus Design will do its utmost to fulfill the undertaken commitments, says the report.