Iran slams terrorist act in Sweden

2017-04-08 16:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi condemned the terrorist truck attack in Stockholm which resulted in killing and injuring some innocent people, said the website of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qassemi sympathized with Swedish people and government on the sad occasion.

“Amid all the jubilation of some Western and Arab countries over US recent missile strike in Khan Shyknun region near Idlib in northern Syria which is by itself an effort to breathe new life to the dead bodies of terrorists, we are witnessing a criminal act conducted by one who has been nurtured by the dogmatic, lunatic and bloody ideologies in Europe,” he said.

The unbridled terrorism that some countries do not even hesitate to give their overt and covert support for, tend to have no human, ideological and geographical borders, he noted.

“They cause insecurity and instability in the world,” he added.

He went on to say that uprooting the evil phenomenon of terrorism has no way but strong will, honest behavior and global consensus.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran as one of the victims of terrorism has spared no efforts to tackle terrorism over the past years,” the spokesman said.

“Iran is quite ready to establish cooperation aimed at creating regional and international mechanisms to annihilate terror and violence across the globe and in the absence of insidious politicization of the issue,” he noted.

On Apr. 7, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd on a major pedestrian street in Sweden’s capital, Stockholm. At least four people were killed and over a dozen were injured as a result.