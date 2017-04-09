Several people injured in railway incident in western Moscow

Twelve people, were hospitalized on Saturday as a result of a railway incident that occurred in western part of Moscow, Sputnik reported citing Moscow City Health Department.

The Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters said that twenty people were injured in total.

According to earlier reports, a long-distance train had collided with a suburban train without passengers.