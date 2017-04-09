Estonia outlines priorities in relations with Azerbaijan (exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Expansion of exports and imports, as well as transit cargo transportation, is the most priority direction in the development of relations between Estonia and Azerbaijan, Kaupo Reede, director of the Economic Development Department of the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, told Trend.

He said that both countries have great opportunities to achieve these goals.

"First of all, we see great potential for cooperation between our ports," Reede said. "Our delegation in Baku also included the management of the Paldiski Northern Port, which has the status of a free economic zone since 2011. We know that Baku is also creating a free economic zone in the port of Alat, and our representatives arrived in Baku to expand cooperation in this area. At the same time, we are interested in expanding transportation by rail."

He also noted that Estonia is very interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan in the field of technologies.

"We are very interested in everything related to the e-government, and we are studying all opportunities for cooperation in this area," Reede said. "Besides, we have a great potential for cooperation in the field of engineering."

To date, the Azerbaijani investment to Estonia stands at about $300,000-$400,000. In turn, Estonia has invested about $1 million in the economy of Azerbaijan.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Estonia was $541,130 in January-February 2017, 2.2 times more compared to the same period last year, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.