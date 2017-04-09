Armenians break ceasefire with Azerbaijan using mortars

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 132 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said April 9.

The Armenian army was using 60- and 82-millimeter mortars.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kamarli, Gaymagli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights and in the Berdavan village of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located in the Aghbulag, Alibayli villages of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari, Aygepar villages of Armenia’s Berd district.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions located on nameless heights of the Gadabay district were shot at from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army also underwent fire from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Yarimja villages of the Tartar district, Garagashli, Marzili, Shirvanli, Shikhlar villages of the Aghdam district, Horadiz, Ashagi Veysalli villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.