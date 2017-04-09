Iranian president unveils three nuclear projects

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has unveiled three domestic nuclear projects in the provinces of Alborz, Qazvin and Yazd through video link on the occasion of the National Nuclear Technology Day.

During the ceremony, a center based in the northern province of Ablorz was inaugurated for producing and developing cyclotron radiopharmaceuticals, the government’s official news website reported.

The center is expected to produce fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) which is a radiopharmaceutical used in the medical imaging modality positron emission tomography (PET).

The center in the meantime will produce a device namely “Germanium-Gallium Generator” which is used in extracting the positron-emitting isotopes.

Meanwhile, a project was inaugurated in Qazvin Province which includes an industrial exposure center. Under another project in Yazd Province, the processing of uranium ore will be carried out.

Iran and the P5+1 group of countries started implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on January 16, 2016.

According to the nuclear accord, Iran accepted to put limitations on its program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.