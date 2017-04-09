Iran says new-generation centrifuge test highly successful

2017-04-09 12:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, April 9

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

The results of injecting UF6 gas into the new generation of centrifuges called IR8 by Iran were exceptionally successful and came with no crash, the country’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said.

Speaking at a ceremony on the occasion of the Nuclear Technology Day where he explained Iran’s nuclear achievements, Salehi also announced good news regarding uranium reserves will be announced in due time, IRIB news agency reported April 9.

Exploration operations have been carried out in over 70 percent of Iran’s territory and the findings are very promising, he explained.

The day 20th of the Iranian month of Farvardin (this year April 9) was called the National Day of Nuclear Technology in 2006 when Iran unveiled major nuclear achievements. The day is celebrated in Iran every year since then.