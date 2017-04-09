At least 15 killed, 20 injured in blast near church in Egypt

At least four people were killed and 50 injured in an explosion near a church in the Egyptian city of Tanta on Sunday, RIA Novosti reported.

The blast has occurred in the church "Mar Girgis" in Tanta in the Egyptian province of Gharbia.

State television confirmed an explosion had occurred but gave no casualty figures. There was no immediate claim of responsibility and the cause of the blast was not yet known, Reuters reported.

According to the latest information, there was a second explosion in the city of Tanta.