Iranian president slams US attack on Syria

2017-04-09 12:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian President has harshly criticized the recent US airstrike on a military airbase in Syria.

The president in the meantime slammed those regional officials who backed the US missile attack on Shayrat airfield in western Homs province, IRNA news agency reported.

Rouhani questioned how the US President Donald Trump can make a decision to launch missiles at a sovereign country in the Middle East from its warships while he has not obtained any permission form the UN and its security council or even the US congress.

“Has anyone granted America with the right to lead the world? Has anyone elected the US as the world’s policeman?” he said.

“Unfortunately, today’s world is not the world of law,” the president added.

He further lashed out at those regional officials who backed the US attack on Syria.

“Why do you encourage the invader and oppressor? Why do you confirm disorder?” he stated.