Int’l press club to work on permanent basis in Tashkent

2017-04-09

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 9

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Justice has registered the International Press Club as a non-profit organization, the country’s national news agency (UzA) reported.

The main purpose of the press club is to develop the Uzbek information space and bring objective information about the changes occurring in Uzbekistan’s economic, social and political life to the international community.

It is planned to hold meetings and panel discussions with state officials, heads of ministries and experts, as well as media meetings with heads of delegations and international organizations coming to Uzbekistan, at the Press Club platform.

The International Press Club founders are the Uzbek National Television and Radio Company, Uzbekistan National News Agency, Jahon and Uzbekistan Today information agencies, TV channels UzReport and Zor TV, “Halk Suzi”, “Narodnoye Slovo”, “Business Vestnik Vostoka” newspapers, as well as daryo.uz and gazeta.uz websites.