Iranian president reaffirms support for Syria

2017-04-09 15:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has pledged its continuing support for Damascus in the ongoing crisis in the Arab country.

Speaking to his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad over phone on April 9, Hassan Rouhani said that the recent US airstrike on a military airbase in Syria has violated international law and the Charter of the United Nations, IRNA news agency reported.

In his turn, Bashar al-Assad said that the US attack has made his government more determined to defeat “terrorists”.

Back on Friday, dozens of US missile hit Shayrat airfield in western Syrian province of Homs in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack on the rebel-held town.