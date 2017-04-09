Blast kills 2, injures 21 outside Alexandria church in Egypt

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

Trend:

An explosion took place near a church in Egypt's Alexandria April 9, RIA Novosti reported citing the Egyptian state television.

Two people were killed and 21 injured in the explosion, Egypt’s ONTV reported.

The explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber, according to preliminary information.

Egyptian media said that Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria and all Africa may have been inside the church during the attack. He was not harmed.