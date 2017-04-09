Gazprom to annually buy 4 bcm of Uzbek gas from 2018

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 6

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Russia’s Gazprom PJSC have signed a contract, under which the company, starting from 2018, will annually buy four billion cubic meters of gas from Uzbekistan within five years.

The document was signed by Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee Alexey Miller and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Gulomjon Ibragimov.

This is the first medium-term contract on purchase of Uzbek gas by Gazprom on a price formula.

It was previously reported that Russia bought 6.2 billion cubic meters of gas in Uzbekistan in 2016 and plans to buy five billion cubic meters in 2017.

Meanwhile, within the agreements reached during the visit of Uzbekistan’s president to Russia, Gazprom will continue work on existing projects, in particular, on the Shakhpakhty project in Ustyurt, where more than 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas has been produced to date. The current production sharing agreement (PSA) on this project will be extended for additional five years.

In August 2004, Gazprom started the natural gas production at the Shakhpakhty field in Ustyurt with design capacity of 500 million cubic meters based on a PSA with a 15-year term.

An agreement was also reached on the resumption of work on the gas condensate field Jel, discovered by Gazprom in 2009. It is planned to sign a PSA within this project that will be based on results of the project’s feasibility study.

Moreover, Gazprom is taking part in the implementation of projects to study and develop the fields of Gissar region, on utilization of associated petroleum gas, as well as the development of activities of the country’s leading industrial design institute – UzLITIneftegaz.