Blast kills 17, injures 47 outside Alexandria church in Egypt (UPDATE)

2017-04-09 21:54 | www.trend.az | 1

21:54 (GMT+4) At least 17 people were killed, and 47 injured in an explosion near a church in Egypt's Alexandria, RİA Novosti reported.

16:04 (GMT+4) An explosion took place near a church in Egypt's Alexandria April 9, RIA Novosti reported citing the Egyptian state television.

Two people were killed and 21 injured in the explosion, Egypt’s ONTV reported.

The explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber, according to preliminary information.

Egyptian media said that Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria and all Africa may have been inside the church during the attack. He was not harmed.