Liquidity in Iran hits $373.5B, a 24.1% rise

2017-04-10 10:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, April 9

By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:

Liquidity in Iran hit $373.5 billion at the end of the 11th months of last fiscal year (February 19), according to a report by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

This amount of liquidity shows a 24.1 percent rise compared to that of the same date a year earlier, Trend correspondent reported April 9.

The share of money in the liquidity was $46.9 billion and came with a 23.3 percent increase year on year.

The share of quasi money in the liquidity was $326.3 billion which came with a 24.2 percent year on year increase.