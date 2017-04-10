Azerbaijani FM off to Poland for official visit

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov left for Poland for an official visit Apr. 10, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Mammadyarov will meet with his Polish counterpart Witold Jan Waszczykowski and other Polish officials.

Mammadyarov will also take part in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group and Eastern Partnership in Warsaw on April 12, the ministry said.