Uzbekistan Airways to resume flights to Tajikistan

2017-04-10 10:48 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 10

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s national airline, the Uzbekistan Airways, will resume flights to Tajikistan, said the message on the company’s website Apr. 10.

The flights were originally stopped in 1992 due to civil war in Tajikistan.

The first flight will be carried out on April 11, 2017, said the message.

The regular flights to Tajikistan’s Dushanbe will be carried out on the Airbus A320 aircraft twice a week.