Rouhani calls for political reforms in Syria

2017-04-10

Tehran, Iran, April 10



By Mehdi Sepahvand, Khalid Kazimov - Trend:



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for political reforms in Syria through elections.



Speaking about Syrian crisis and the issue of terrorism, Rouhani said that efforts should be made aimed at putting an end to terrorism and in the meantime reforms should be carried out in the country.



He made the remarks at a press conference in Tehran on April 10.



He further criticized the recent US attack on a Syrian airbase and called for creating an international fact-finding committee to probe into the issue of the chemical attack.



Back on Friday, dozens of US missile hit Shayrat airfield in western Syrian province of Homs in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack on the rebel-held town.



What if the fact-finding committee finds out that the chemical attack was carried out by terrorists but not the the government?, he questioned.