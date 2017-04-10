Ilham Aliyev chairs Cabinet meeting on results of first quarter of 2017, future tasks (PHOTO)

2017-04-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 10 chaired a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of the first quarter of 2017 and future tasks.

The president made an opening speech at the event.

Other speakers at the meeting included Minister of Defense Industry Yavar Jamalov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov, and Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company Rauf Valiyev.

The president made a closing speech at the meeting.