Rouhani says his administration doubled people's income

2017-04-10 12:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, April 10



By Mehdi Sepahvand, Khalid Kazimov - Trend:



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the salary of the low-income working people as well as pensioners during his term in office has doubled.



He made the remarks during a press conference on April 10.



Rouhani said that the administration has succeeded to meet a part of its goals in terms of economy and politic situation in the country.



According to the president, the pace of increase in salaries has been higher than inflation rate over the past four years.



In the meantime the income of farmers has increased compared to the times of former governments, he said.



Rouhani further spoke about the measures taken by his government concerning health and environmental issues.



He said that all the Iranians in the country have been covered by health insurance during his term in office.



Speaking about political atmosphere in the country he said that his government has provided the people with more freedom.



Rouhani touched upon the issue of the upcoming elections in the country and called on his rivals and media outlets to refrain from reporting fake news, calling for unity among the people.



The president said that the situation in the country has improved following the implementation of the nuclear deal.



He added that a plan has been drawn for improving the situation of domestic production and creating new job vacancies.



Speaking about the government’s plan to improve the country’s economic situation he said that the country needs to attract foreign investment and provide security.