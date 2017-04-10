AZAL's new offer: Baku-Dubai-Baku round-trip only 199 euro

2017-04-10 12:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announces a new campaign on flights from Baku to Dubai.

Air ticket for Baku-Dubai-Baku (flights J2 015/J2 016) will cost only 199 euro when buying it before April 25. The cost includes all taxes and fees.

Dates of departure: April 15 - May 15, 2017.

The cost also includes free baggage (up to 23 kg) and a full range of cold and hot food.

AZAL's flights from Baku to Dubai operated daily on comfortable Airbus A320 aircrafts.

Air tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az, purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies.

Passengers can take advantage of AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program on these flights. Detailed information about AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program is available at: www.miles.azal.az. Online registration is available for those who are not a member of the program yet. Points for the flight may be credited automatically in case AZAL Miles member unique number will be entered in the appropriate filed while purchasing online.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact:

+ (99412) 598-88-80;

*8880

E-mail: callcenter@azal.az

Questions regarding AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program can be sent to azalmiles@azal.az or through the contact form on the website: www.azal.az.