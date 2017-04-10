Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Djibouti (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

Trend:

Under the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent humanitarian aid to the Republic of Djibouti.

An aircraft with food products on board took off from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport and headed to the Republic of Djibouti.

The humanitarian aid, sent by Azerbaijan Airlines, included sugar, tea, sunflower oil, corn oil, flour, macaroni, vermicelli and drinking water.