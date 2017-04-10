Iran, Oman hold joint rescue drills in Indian Ocean

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Iran’s and Oman’s navies have started joint exercises in the Indian Ocean.

The aim of the exercises is to carry out “rescue operations” in the north of the Indian Ocean, Mehr quoted Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi as saying Apr. 10.

The first round of the exercises includes escorting ships and tankers, bunkering in sea, telecommunications, and rescue operations in emergency situations.

Iranian naval forces held a large-scale drill north of the Indian Ocean, codenamed Velayat 95, to enhance their defence capabilities in February 2016. The exercises were held in an area of 2 million square kilometers covering the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman, north of the Indian Ocean and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.

Along with ships, submarines and naval helicopters were deployed to carry out missions during the last year’s exercises, but it seems the current manoeuvre is focused only on civilian issues.

Oman is the only Arab state in the Persian Gulf that has good relations with Iran.