Baku Shopping Festival releases its events calendar

2017-04-10 14:50 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Entertainment events as part of the Baku Shopping Festival in the Azerbaijani capital will start today.

Show programs dedicated to the Shopping Festival’s opening will be held simultaneously at 17:00 (UTC/GMT +4) in several shopping and entertainment centers in Baku (28 Mall, Ganjlik Mall, Park Bulvar and Port Baku) and in Icheri Sheher.

Moreover, a premiere of the Azerbaijani national ballet Koroglu will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace at 19:00.

In general, various performances, concerts and entertainment events will be held for guests and residents of Baku during the Shopping Festival.

Calendar of the Baku Shopping Festival events