Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has ensured rapid development in all areas

2017-04-10 15:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

The results of the first quarter of this year demonstrate that Azerbaijan has ensured rapid development in all areas, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of the first quarter of 2017 and future tasks.

“Our international standing has strengthened, processes within the country are going in a positive manner, economic development is being ensured, all social issues are being solved,” said President Aliyev.

“Very serious social initiatives have been put forward, army building continues successfully, and I am confident that we will achieve all goals and tasks this year, and 2017 will be successful for our country,” noted the president.

“Unfortunately, the international situation in the world and in the region is very tense. There are ongoing conflicts, bloody clashes. New threats, new risks emerge, and, in general, unfortunately, no serious steps have been taken in 2017 towards ensuring stability in the region,” said President Aliyev.

“On the contrary, I repeat, risks are growing. Of course, as a country situated in this region we are concerned about all this and we are taking measures so that the Azerbaijani state and people develop, live a normal life, security is ensured and we protect ourselves from potential risks,” added the head of state.