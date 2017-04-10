Lukashenko invites Berdimuhamedov to visit Belarus

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 10

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, in his message, has invited Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to visit Belarus at any convenient time, the Turkmen government said in a message Apr. 10.

“We have reached important agreements, signed documents, the implementation of which will give a powerful momentum to the further expansion of the Belarusian-Turkmen dialogue,” said Lukashenko in his message.

It was previously reported that President Berdimuhamedov during high-level talks with his Belarusian counterpart noted that Turkmenistan is ready to jointly develop various forms of partnership with Belarus to start the supply of its energy resources.

The high-level talks were held in late March, during President Lukashenko’s visit to Ashgabat.

Turkmenistan is one of the key suppliers of natural gas and electricity in the region. During the negotiations, delivery of Belarusian automobile and tractor machinery to Turkmenistan has been named the long-term direction of the two countries’ cooperation.

Turkmenistan is interested in Belarus’ experience and technology in such spheres as chemical industry, agroindustrial complex, food industry and fruit and vegetable processing.

“Our country is also ready to step up cooperation in such fields as electrical engineering, pharmaceutics and communications,” said Berdimuhamedov during the meeting.

Turkmenistan has repeatedly stated readiness to diversify its supplies to Belarus, increase export of textile and light industry products. There are significant opportunities for cooperation in international transportation as well.