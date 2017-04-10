Rouhani refuses to say whether he plans to run for president

Tehran, Iran, April 10



By Mehdi Sepahvand, Khalid Kazimov - Trend:



Iranian incumbent President Hassan Rouhani has refused to openly say whether he plans to participate in the upcoming presidential elections to be held in Iran on May 19.



During a press conference in Tehran on April 10, responding to the question whether he will put his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election, Rouhani said that "we need to wait for a couple of days".



“As you know, the registration of candidates will start as of tomorrow and it will continue for five days. If we wait for five days, it will be clear who registers [as a candidate],” Rouhani said.



"What I wish is the high turnout of people in the election. Whoever people elect will assume the office for the next four years," he added.