Putin: Russia, Turkmenistan reach level of strategic partnership

2017-04-10

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 10

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Turkmen government said in a message Apr. 10.

Over the past period, Russian-Turkmen relations have reached the level of strategic partnership, the letter said.

The two countries have established political dialogue at various levels, as well as fruitful cooperation in trade and economic, energy, scientific and technical, humanitarian and other fields, Putin said in his letter.

The constructive interaction of Moscow and Ashgabat is an important factor for ensuring stability and security in the region of Central Asia and the Caspian Sea, said the letter.

Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Russia and Turkmenistan will join efforts to further expand the entire range of mutually beneficial partnership relations.