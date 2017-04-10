Azerbaijani president: OSCE MG must increase pressure on Armenia’s occupation policy

2017-04-10 16:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has said that settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as usual, is the focus of attention.

“Although Armenia is doing its utmost to cease the negotiations and boycott them, it cannot and will not be able to achieve this,” said President Aliyev as he addressed a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of the first quarter of 2017 and future tasks.

“The co-chair countries of the Minsk Group have repeatedly emphasized unacceptability of the status quo,” noted the head of state, adding that this, in fact, means that the occupation must end.

“The Minsk Group must increase pressure on Armenia, its policy of occupation to force them to observe international law and end occupation,” said the president.

“Our position on the talks remains unchanged, and there cannot be any changes. The principle of territorial integrity is not the subject of negotiations and Azerbaijan must restore its territorial integrity,” he noted. “In all my international contacts I emphasize that no country or organization should take a double standard approach to the problem. In some cases, we face these double standards. Sometimes greater attention is paid to conflicts in the post-Soviet era, or more specific phrases are used with respect to those conflicts.”

President Aliyev went on to add that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be solved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.