BHOS teacher: “It is an honor to be the first graduate of BHOS!”

Within a media project initiated by Public Relations Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and entitled “I am teaching at BHOS”, Associate Professor of BHOS Petroleum Engineering Department Khanum Jafarova is answering our questions.

– First question is a traditional one. Why have you chosen the teacher profession?

– My choice was mostly conditioned by the fact that was born in the family of teachers. My grandfather, Maherram Sultanzada, was a teacher and became an Honored Teacher in 1957. My mother, who is his daughter, also chose this profession, and then I followed her example. I liked this profession from the early childhood. The whole world is based on teachers. I always remember that our national leader Heydar Aliyev said, “I know no more honorable profession than the profession of a teacher!”

– Please tell about yourself. How did you start to work as a teacher?

– In 1995, I graduated with distinction from mechanical mathematical faculty of Baku State University. In 2002, I passed my Ph.D. defense at the Institute of Mechanics and Mathematics of the National Azerbaijani Academic of Sciences and received a Ph.D. degree in Physical and Mathematical Sciences. Then I worked as a lecturer at the Baku State University and the Khazar University. At the same time, I also was teaching in English at some other universities in Baku. In 2011, the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan awarded me with Certificate of Commendation, and in 2015, I was awarded with Certificate of Commendation by SOCAR’s President Rovnag Abdullayev.

– Every student has his or her best-loved teacher. Who was your best-loved teacher when you were a student?

– I had many teachers whom I liked very much. A teacher of Mathematics in our secondary school Natalia Zinchenko was the very first person who helped me to like this discipline. She lives now abroad, but we do keep in touch. I can tell that I am very obliged to my teachers both at the school and at the university. I remember them with love and admiration.

– Please tell us about your students. Who they are? How do you see their future?

– I have been teaching for more than 20 years. Most of my students are educated and motivated young people, and some of them already became university teachers, while others are working abroad. I am happy to see their success. I believe that talented and hard-working students have an excellent and bright future.

– How do you envision the Baku Higher Oil School in ten years?

– Within a short period of time, our Higher School has attained very impressive and very remarkable achievements. I think we can achieve even more. I am sure that there will be new faculties, and foreign graduates will apply to study at BHOS. I also hope that in ten years some of our graduates will become the Higher School teachers.

– What do you do in your leisure time?

– I spend my free time with my family and my children.

– What would you wish the first graduates of the Baku Higher Oil School?

– It is a great privilege to be the first graduates of the Baku Higher Oil School! I wish all our first graduates every success and an excellent future. I am confidents that they will always bear the title of BHOS graduates with pride and honor.