EC expects new Speaker and government in Macedonia to be established without delay

2017-04-10 | www.trend.az

The European Commission (EC) says Monday it expects all political leaders and institutions in Macedonia to let the democratic process run its course, which also includes the election of a new parliament speaker and the formation of a government, MIA's correspondent reports from Brussels.

"We've been quite vocal of what we expect to happen in the country. At this stage, we are following the developments. We've said repeatedly and in several occasions that the results of the recent parliamentary elections must be respected and the current uncertainties must end," EC spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told a news conference in the Belgian capital.

A government must be established without delay based on the parliamentary majority that is there, she stressed.

"Both (Johannes) Hahn and (Frederica) Mogherini have called on the President (Gjorge Ivanov) to reconsider his position. We expect all political leaders and institutions to let the democratic process run its course, this includes also the election of the new parliament speaker, which we would like to see without any delay," Kocijancic concluded.