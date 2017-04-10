Ilham Aliyev: Armenia disgraced itself with “referendum” in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

Trend:

Armenia disgraced and exposed itself by conducting a “referendum” in Nagorno-Karabakh, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the first quarter of 2017 and future tasks.

“I have said once and I reiterate that the more illegal “referendums” they conduct, the more it will be to our benefit, because all our neighboring countries, Minsk Group co-chair countries, European Union and many countries have immediately condemned this “referendum”, they said that they do not recognize this “referendum” and they recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan,” noted President Aliyev.

“In fact, by conducting this so-called referendum, they once again encouraged all countries to repeat the truth. Of course, by denouncing this “referendum”, the entire international community reaffirmed its support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and for resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with this principle,” added the president.