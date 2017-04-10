Direct flight to connect Kazakhstan with German Hannover

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Kazakh national carrier Air Astana will re-launch direct flights between Kazakh Kostanay and German Hannover starting from 17 June 2017, the company said in a message.

The flights will be operated by Airbus 320 two times per week - on Saturday and Sunday. The duration of the flight from Kostanay to Hannover is 5 hours 10 minutes, from Hannover to Kostanay – 5 hours.

Air Astana has been operating since 2002, and today its route network includes over 60 international and regional destinations.

