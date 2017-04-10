Azerbaijan, Dagestan plan to open land, sea tourism routes

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan and the Republic of Dagestan of Russia are planning to open land and sea tourism routes, said Azerbaijan’s National Tourism Promotion Bureau Apr. 10.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of Head of National Tourism Promotion Bureau Fuad Naghiyev and Dagestan’s Minister of Tourism and Folk Art Crafts Rabiyat Zakavova.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the cooperation to develop the tourism potential of the two countries’ neighboring regions, the aspects of attracting investments to the tourism sector, as well as studied the opportunities of expanding the international tourism.