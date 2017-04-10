Ukraine inks MOU with Snam, Eustream on gas network co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Ukraine’s Naftogaz and Ukrtransgaz, Italy’s Snam and Slovakia’s Eustream have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at jointly evaluating opportunities for collaboration in the operation and enhancement of the gas network in Ukraine, Snam said in a message on its website.

Moreover, the document is aimed at maintaining the quality of natural gas transmission in Ukraine, in line with the standards of European markets, ensuring that the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS) is operated in a safe and efficient manner and is accessible on a transparent and non-discriminatory Third Party Access basis, in compliance with the applicable legislation.

Under the scope of the memorandum, the companies will make a joint assessment on the operation and enhancement of Ukraine’s gas transmission network in order to make the country’s transportation system more efficient, advanced and competitive.

Ukraine is implementing the unbundling of the gas transmission system operator (TSO) from the incumbent Naftogaz and has expressed its interest in cooperating with an experienced Western transmission system operator(s) in the operation of the national transmission system, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine “On the Natural Gas Market”.

This will help fostering the liquidity and security of supply for both the EU’s and Ukraine’s gas markets, fully in line with the EU Commission Energy Security Strategy, according to the Snam message.

