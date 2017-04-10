Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange reserves up $1B in Q1

2017-04-10 18:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

Trend:

The first quarter of 2017 saw Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange reserves grow by $1 billion, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the first quarter of 2017 and future tasks.

“Our exchange reserves today make $38.5 billion. This is a huge figure,” said President Aliyev.

“Last year we managed to keep our foreign exchange reserves. Despite a sharp decline in oil prices, this year we managed not only to keep the reserves, but in the first three months we even earned an additional $1 billion,” Ilham Aliyev noted, expressing hope that the foreign exchange reserves will continue to grow.

“Almost the majority of oil-rich countries lost their foreign exchange reserves last and this year. But we are increasing our reserves,” added the president.