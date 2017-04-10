Iran FM discusses Syria with counterparts on phone

2017-04-10 18:56 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has talked to several counterparts on phone to discuss developments in Syria.

In separate talks over phone with the EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as well as counterparts from Oman, Syria and Algeria, Zarif called for forming a fact-finding committee to probe into a chemical attack on a Syrian town, IRNA news agency reported Apr. 10.

A suspected chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun in Syria last Wednesday left 89 people dead.

Later on Friday, dozens of US missiles hit Shayrat airfield in western Syrian province of Homs in response to the chemical attack on the rebel-held town.