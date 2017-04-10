Afghanistan underscores TAPI project’s importance

2017-04-10 19:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 10

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Big projects as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and the Atamyrat-Akina railway are examples of close cooperation between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, said Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in a congratulatory letter to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The letter was sent on occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of the Turkmen-Afghan diplomatic relations, the Turkmen government said in a message Apr. 10.

Regional economic plans of Afghanistan and Turkmenistan coincide, positively affecting the further development of relations between the two states, said Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

In this context, the Afghan president expressed his gratitude to the Turkmen president and those responsible from the Turkmen side for the efforts made.

He confirmed his country’s readiness to hold talks and meetings with Turkmenistan in order to further develop the mutually beneficial cooperation.

Construction of the Turkmen section of TAPI was launched on Dec. 13, 2015. The pipeline’s annual capacity will be 33 billion cubic meters.

TAPI’s total length will be 1,814 kilometers.