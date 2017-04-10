Ilham Aliyev: 2017 to be successful year for Azerbaijan in terms of macroeconomic stability

2017-04-10 19:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

Trend:

The year 2017 has started well, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the first quarter of 2017 and future tasks.

“We must try to keep the dynamics and complete 2017 successfully,” noted President Aliyev. “Macroeconomic stability is one of the important issues. We should strengthen the macroeconomic stability.”

“I think that in general the year 2017 will be more successful than the previous years in terms of the macroeconomic stability. There are all grounds to say this. A well thought-out and a very flexible policy should be pursued in this regard,” added the president.