Azerbaijani parliamentarians due in Turkey to observe referendum

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

An Azerbaijani delegation will be in Ankara on Apr. 13-17 to observe the Apr. 16 constitutional referendum, Akif Tavakkuloglu, head of Azerbaijani parliament’s press service, told Trend Apr. 10.

The delegation will include Ahliman Amiraslanov, chairman of parliamentary committee for healthcare and head of the Azerbaijan-Turkey interparliamentary relations working group, and Aghalar Valiyev, a member of the Azerbaijani parliament and also a member of the working group.

Amendments to Turkey’s Constitution got more than 330 votes in the Parliament, which is the minimum number of votes needed for holding a referendum.

According to the amendments, the number of seats in the Turkish Parliament will increase from 550 to 600.

It is also suggested that Turkish citizens can run for the MP seats from the age of 18. Currently, the lowest age limit is 25.

It is offered to hold parliamentary elections every 5 years. Currently, the parliamentary elections are held every 4 years.

A Turkish citizen no younger than 40 can become a president, according to the amendments.

The Turkish president will have the power to appoint ministers and replace them. The president-elect will not be obliged to be a non-party nominee any more.